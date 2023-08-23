Kinnari Patel Sells 1,534 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider Kinnari Patel sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $23,730.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
