Kinnari Patel Sells 1,534 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider Kinnari Patel sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $23,730.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

