Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski Buys 12,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,224. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Michael Rajeski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Scott Michael Rajeski bought 8,000 shares of Latham Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Scott Michael Rajeski bought 13,000 shares of Latham Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00.

Latham Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,880,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Latham Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 819,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

