Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $14.54. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 33,475 shares.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
