Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $14.54. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 33,475 shares.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

