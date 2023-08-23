Leah F. Belsky Sells 38,107 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $592,182.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 998,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Coursera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 212,683 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

