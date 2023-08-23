Leah F. Belsky Sells 38,107 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $592,182.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 998,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Coursera Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
