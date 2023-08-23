Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

