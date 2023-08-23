LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th.

LZ stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.75 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

