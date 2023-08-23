Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $204,204.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

