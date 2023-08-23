Loop Capital Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $280.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

