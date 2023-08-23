Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Guggenheim

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LOW opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.