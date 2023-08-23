LPL Financial LLC Buys 173,954 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 324.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Entergy worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,598,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

