LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $257.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -140.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

