LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

