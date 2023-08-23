LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $883,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $2,716,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 92.9% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $280.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.97. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

