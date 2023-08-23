LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amcor worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 154,429 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

