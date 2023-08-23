LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,410 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2,658.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Diageo by 38.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 52.9% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

