LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ED opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

