Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $3.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.06. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

