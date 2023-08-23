LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on September 5th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.
View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These 3 EV Stocks Approach Game-Changing Inflection Points
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 2 Stocks Help Put an Industrial Spin on AI
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Confident Consumers: 3 Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.