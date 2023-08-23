LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on September 5th

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.