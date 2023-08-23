MACOM Technology Solutions’ (MTSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.