Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

M stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

