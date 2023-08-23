Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

NYSE M opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

