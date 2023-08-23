MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.2% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 90,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 477,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $13,198,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.79.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

