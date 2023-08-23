MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $350.89.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

