MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ICLN opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

