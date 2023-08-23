Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells $15,601.94 in Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) Director Larry A. Jobe sold 1,217 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $15,601.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,080.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

