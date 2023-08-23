Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells $15,601.94 in Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) Director Larry A. Jobe sold 1,217 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $15,601.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,080.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.
Mannatech Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
