Marc T. Pangburn Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,907.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.