McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Michael D. Mangan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.