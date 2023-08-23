McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

