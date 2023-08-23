McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

