Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) vs. Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Critical Comparison

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Medivir AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.17 million ($7.18) -1.57 Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $32.14 0.03

Acrivon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medivir AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -41.24% -29.91% Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acrivon Therapeutics and Medivir AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 103.36%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Medivir AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation pathways, such as WEE1, a protein kinase and PKMYT1, a protein serine/threonine kinase. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

