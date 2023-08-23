Michael S. Gross Acquires 20,000 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $813.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 150.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

