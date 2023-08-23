Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

