Mike J. Taylor Acquires 6,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

FRD opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $103.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Friedman Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

