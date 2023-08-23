Mike Roche Acquires 800 Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Roche acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$173.13 ($110.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,504.00 ($88,784.62).
Mike Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 28th, Mike Roche acquired 700 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$176.12 ($112.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,283.30 ($79,027.76).
