Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Buys $27,225.00 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,072.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Jon Congleton acquired 2,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $21.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.