Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Buys $27,225.00 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,615,072.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 11th, Jon Congleton acquired 2,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $21.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 680.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

