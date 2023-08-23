Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,815,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,074,813.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $163,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,258 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

