Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 373,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 229,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

