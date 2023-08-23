Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,869 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 1,335,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 534,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

