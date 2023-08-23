Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,147 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Endava by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after buying an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,742,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

DAVA stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $109.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

