Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 21,988 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Autohome by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,011,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,291,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,513,000 after buying an additional 521,315 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

