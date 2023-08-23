Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,985 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Plug Power worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

