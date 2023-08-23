Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.