Mossytree Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 868,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $62,000.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $6,900.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.
Vacasa Trading Down 3.7 %
Vacasa stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.34.
VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
