Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 3,425 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,306.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,013,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,960,387.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $109,410.49.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,435,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

