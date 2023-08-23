Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

NSSC opened at $23.24 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $854.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

