National Bank Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

National Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National Bank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in National Bank by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.