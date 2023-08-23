National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Cormark reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$98.55 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.41.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0129741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

