Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 386 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6,433.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

CINF stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

