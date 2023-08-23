NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $661.42 million, a P/E ratio of 853.85 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

