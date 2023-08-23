Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 37,428 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 0.9 %

Nerdy stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 648,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,107,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

